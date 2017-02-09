Lehigh student to compete in first 'J...

Lehigh student to compete in first 'Jeopardy!' college championship for the school

Read more: The Morning Call

For the first time ever, a Lehigh University student will compete in the "Jeopardy!" college championship starting Feb. 13 and continuing through Feb. 24. Senior Corey Schmalzle is a mechanical engineering and mechanics major at Lehigh and is the first student from the Bethlehem university to compete in the game show's college championship. He was one of 15 students selected to for the competition.

Bethlehem, PA

