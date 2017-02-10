Lehigh Gas Looking to Redeploy Capital
Saying that the locations no longer fit with its strategic growth plans, Lehigh Gas Corp. said that its is putting 26 of its gas stations and convenience stores and one truckstop on the auction block. The Bethlehem, Pa.-based company added that it wants to sell these assets in order to redeploy the capital in other areas of its business.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CSP.
Add your comments below
Bethlehem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|4 min
|Copout
|1,493,346
|Should illegal immigrants get tuition breaks? (Apr '09)
|3 hr
|Charm3950
|3,823
|Allentown's Americus Hotel racking up retail te...
|Sun
|silly rabbit
|1
|Bethlehem homicide victim linked to prior shoot...
|Sat
|silly rabbit
|1
|Facebook video leads to driver who dragged offi...
|Sat
|silly rabbit
|1
|Allentown wants to help small businesses fight ...
|Sat
|silly rabbit
|1
|Police: Two stole $200,000 in baby formula from... (Mar '07)
|Feb 10
|silly rabbit
|2
Find what you want!
Search Bethlehem Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC