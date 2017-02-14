Lehigh County Coroner seeks kin of Jo...

Lehigh County Coroner seeks kin of Johnny Rivera

The Lehigh County Coroner's Office is searching for the next of kin of Johnny Rivera, 59, also known as Jose Rivera whose last known address was 422 Wyandotte Street, Bethlehem, Pa. Johnny Rivera was pronounced dead at 1:04 pm on Tuesday, February 14, 2017 at St. Luke's Hospital, Bethlehem campus.

