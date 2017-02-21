Lansford girl crowned Miss Amazing Jr...

Reilly Bauer, a seventh-grade student at Panther Valley Junior/Senior High School, has been crowned Miss Amazing Jr. Teen in the Pennsylvania Miss Amazing Pageant, heldrecently at the Lehigh Valley Charter High School for the Performing Arts in Bethlehem. She competed against 20 girls in her division.

