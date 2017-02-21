John Brown wants to stay on as Northampton Co. executive
Northampton County Executive John Brown, seen here in the fall, is a Republican and former Bangor mayor who announced Feb. 16, 2017, that he will seek a second term as county government leader. Brown, a Republican who ran an unsuccessful campaign for Pennsylvania auditor general in 2016, ended any speculation about his future in county government Thursday when he announced he would seek a second term.
