John Brown wants to stay on as Northampton Co. executive

Thursday Feb 16

Northampton County Executive John Brown, seen here in the fall, is a Republican and former Bangor mayor who announced Feb. 16, 2017, that he will seek a second term as county government leader. Brown, a Republican who ran an unsuccessful campaign for Pennsylvania auditor general in 2016, ended any speculation about his future in county government Thursday when he announced he would seek a second term.

