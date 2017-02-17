Joe Jonas And DNCE Put On Surprise TH...

Joe Jonas And DNCE Put On Surprise THON Performance

Update, 7:45 p.m. : Joe Jonas and his band DNCE are taking the stage to perform! The dancers and spectators on the floor rushed to the stage and the band was greeted by deafening applause. Two separate Onward State staffers saw Jonas walking around the Bryce Jordan Center this evening after countless rumors from seemingly everyone at THON.

Bethlehem, PA

