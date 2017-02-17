Joe Jonas And DNCE Put On Surprise THON Performance
Update, 7:45 p.m. : Joe Jonas and his band DNCE are taking the stage to perform! The dancers and spectators on the floor rushed to the stage and the band was greeted by deafening applause. Two separate Onward State staffers saw Jonas walking around the Bryce Jordan Center this evening after countless rumors from seemingly everyone at THON.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Onward State.
Add your comments below
Bethlehem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 hr
|RiccardoFire
|1,496,041
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|2 hr
|cpeter1313
|313,322
|Shift in Acerra inquiry : The Morning Call Online (Mar '07)
|9 hr
|silly rabbit
|50
|ASPEN INN anyone work there aprox 1978-1980? (Sep '12)
|13 hr
|Surf66
|9
|Fitus T Bluster's Daughter Serially Bangs Lands... (Nov '12)
|Thu
|silly rabbit
|5
|Should illegal immigrants get tuition breaks? (Apr '09)
|Thu
|Exam questions1
|3,825
|Allentown's Americus Hotel racking up retail te...
|Feb 14
|silly rabbit
|2
Find what you want!
Search Bethlehem Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC