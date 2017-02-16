Indie music concert at Bethlehem Area Public Library to raise funds for ACLU
A concert of indie music at Bethlehem Area Public Library, featuring artists from Brooklyn as well as the Poconos, will be held next week to raise money for the American Civil Liberties Union, it has been announced. Library After Hours is set for 7-10 p.m. Feb. 24 in the in newly renovated first floor at the library, at 11 W. Church St. It will feature Brooklyn-based experimental pop singer Mirah, Brooklyn indie-pop artist Kid in the Attic and Delaware Water Gap indie folk band Lewis & Clarke.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Morning Call.
Add your comments below
Bethlehem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|6 min
|No Surprize
|1,495,460
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|1 hr
|Prophet Atlantis
|313,295
|Fitus T Bluster's Daughter Serially Bangs Lands... (Nov '12)
|7 hr
|silly rabbit
|5
|Should illegal immigrants get tuition breaks? (Apr '09)
|8 hr
|Exam questions1
|3,825
|Hospital ratings sometimes conflict and confuse...
|22 hr
|silly rabbit
|1
|Street Medicine makes house calls to homeless
|Wed
|silly rabbit
|1
|Allentown's Americus Hotel racking up retail te...
|Feb 14
|silly rabbit
|2
Find what you want!
Search Bethlehem Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC