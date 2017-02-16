Indie music concert at Bethlehem Area...

Indie music concert at Bethlehem Area Public Library to raise funds for ACLU

A concert of indie music at Bethlehem Area Public Library, featuring artists from Brooklyn as well as the Poconos, will be held next week to raise money for the American Civil Liberties Union, it has been announced. Library After Hours is set for 7-10 p.m. Feb. 24 in the in newly renovated first floor at the library, at 11 W. Church St. It will feature Brooklyn-based experimental pop singer Mirah, Brooklyn indie-pop artist Kid in the Attic and Delaware Water Gap indie folk band Lewis & Clarke.

