Hundreds take Polar Plunge into Delaw...

Hundreds take Polar Plunge into Delaware on balmy February Saturday Updated at

Next Story Prev Story
43 min ago Read more: Pocono Record

The noon air was warm enough that the Polar Plunge felt more like a spring swim, and Charles Harakal was dressed for summer. "A day at the beach," the Hawaiian-shirt-clad Freedom High School teacher said as he waited his turn in Easton's Scott Park to take a dip in the Delaware River.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pocono Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bethlehem Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 18 min VetnorsGate 1,496,327
News Allentown City Council votes down immigration r... (Mar '07) 2 hr schizoaffective 4
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 6 hr ThomasA 313,341
News Should illegal immigrants get tuition breaks? (Apr '09) 8 hr Logging 3,829
News Shift in Acerra inquiry : The Morning Call Online (Mar '07) Fri silly rabbit 50
ASPEN INN anyone work there aprox 1978-1980? (Sep '12) Fri Surf66 9
Fitus T Bluster's Daughter Serially Bangs Lands... (Nov '12) Feb 16 silly rabbit 5
See all Bethlehem Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bethlehem Forum Now

Bethlehem Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bethlehem Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Hurricane
  2. North Korea
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Wall Street
 

Bethlehem, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,727 • Total comments across all topics: 278,978,221

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC