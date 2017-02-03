How Saucon Valley got out of charter ...

How Saucon Valley got out of charter school enrollment cap suit

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 2 Read more: NJ.com

The Saucon Valley School District and Lehigh Valley Academy have agreed to a five-year charter extension without enrollment caps for the charter school. Lehigh Valley Academy Regional Charter School's board voted to approve the new charter Tuesday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bethlehem Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min RoxLo 1,489,791
News Judge on Dieruff mob: 'I saw boys who acted lik... 2 hr silly rabbit 1
Trump vs Clinton 2016 15 hr silly rabbit 7
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) Fri seriously messed up 313,267
News Daughters say ex-schoolteacher denied entry to ... Fri Flowers 2
Black Lung Benefits are welfare Thu Jerry 3
News Morganelli asks Northampton County officials fo... (Jun '09) Thu silly rabbit 33
See all Bethlehem Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bethlehem Forum Now

Bethlehem Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bethlehem Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
 

Bethlehem, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,791 • Total comments across all topics: 278,574,852

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC