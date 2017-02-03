How Saucon Valley got out of charter school enrollment cap suit
The Saucon Valley School District and Lehigh Valley Academy have agreed to a five-year charter extension without enrollment caps for the charter school. Lehigh Valley Academy Regional Charter School's board voted to approve the new charter Tuesday night.
