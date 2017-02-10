High School Jazz Band Showcase returns to SteelStacks

Anyone who fears interest in jazz music among younger listeners and players may be waning can get a shot of positivity Sunday, Feb. 12. The SteelStacks High School Jazz Band Showcase returns for a sixth year, with a record 21 bands from Pennsylvania and New Jersey participating at ArtsQuest Center, 101 Founders Way, Bethlehem. There will be two rounds of preliminary competitions.

