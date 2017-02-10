High School Jazz Band Showcase return...

High School Jazz Band Showcase returns to SteelStacks

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Morning Call

Anyone who fears interest in jazz music among younger listeners and players may be waning can get a shot of positivity Sunday, Feb. 12. The SteelStacks High School Jazz Band Showcase returns for a sixth year, with a record 21 bands from Pennsylvania and New Jersey participating at ArtsQuest Center, 101 Founders Way, Bethlehem. There will be two rounds of preliminary competitions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Morning Call.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bethlehem Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 9 min copout 1,492,203
News Police: Two stole $200,000 in baby formula from... (Mar '07) 2 hr silly rabbit 2
News Hard times keep car repo man busy (Mar '09) 7 hr Mydawgz 57
News Cops' 25 shots at fleeing suspect was 'excessiv... Thu silly rabbit 1
News Emmaus teacher had 'sexual contact' with studen... Feb 8 silly rabbit 1
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) Feb 7 silly rabbit 313,268
News Pawlowski pays to clean up corner office (Mar '06) Feb 6 silly rabbit 6
See all Bethlehem Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bethlehem Forum Now

Bethlehem Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bethlehem Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Pope Francis
 

Bethlehem, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,538 • Total comments across all topics: 278,743,830

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC