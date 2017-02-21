Have you seen this sex offender? Poli...

Have you seen this sex offender? Police want to know

A sex offender last known to be living on South Side Bethlehem is wanted by police for allegedly failing to report his whereabouts. City police asked for the public's help Thursday in finding Gregory Amir Gill, 36, who had been living in the 800 block of East Fourth Street.

