Have you seen this sex offender? Police want to know
A sex offender last known to be living on South Side Bethlehem is wanted by police for allegedly failing to report his whereabouts. City police asked for the public's help Thursday in finding Gregory Amir Gill, 36, who had been living in the 800 block of East Fourth Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bethlehem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|Guest
|1,497,788
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|8,008
|Should illegal immigrants get tuition breaks? (Apr '09)
|8 hr
|RedNeck
|3,832
|A sample menu for Georgia prison inmates on Fri... (Jun '09)
|9 hr
|Old Millennia Tramp
|44
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|11 hr
|ThomasA
|313,383
|Two jailed after Bethlehem incident -- themorni... (Aug '07)
|23 hr
|IdiotsInAmerica2017
|37
|Boa Constrictor Found On Front Porch Of Home In... (Jul '09)
|Thu
|Dee
|33
Find what you want!
Search Bethlehem Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC