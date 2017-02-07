Harrisburg return to City Island full-time in 2017
The Harrisburg City Islanders will play every home match of the 2017 USL Regular Season at FNB Field. The decision marks the clubs return to City Island after one year in limbo.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brotherly Game.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bethlehem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|Realtime
|1,490,292
|Pawlowski pays to clean up corner office (Mar '06)
|19 hr
|silly rabbit
|6
|agape flights of venice florida
|19 hr
|silly rabbit
|2
|Man shot twice, perpetrator is sought in Allentown
|19 hr
|silly rabbit
|1
|Hard times keep car repo man busy (Mar '09)
|21 hr
|Doright
|56
|Daughters say ex-schoolteacher denied entry to ...
|Mon
|silly rabbit
|3
|Judge on Dieruff mob: 'I saw boys who acted lik...
|Sun
|silly rabbit
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bethlehem Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC