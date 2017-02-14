Former assistant district attorney running for district judge
A former Northampton County assistant district attorney is running for the Bethlehem -area seat of retiring District Judge James Narlesky. Hanover Township resident and local attorney Vivian I. Zumas hopes to replace Narlesky, who has been on the bench since 2005.
