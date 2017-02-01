Family: Learn about women who ran for...

Family: Learn about women who ran for president

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Morning Call

Join local author Nichola Gutgold and learn about five women who ran for president. The free program Saturday is part of the Cops 'n' Kids Reading series.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Morning Call.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bethlehem Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min Henry 1,488,378
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 1 hr ThomasA 313,261
News Daughters say ex-schoolteacher denied entry to ... 10 hr silly rabbit 1
News 'You're fired!' Trump's cruel streak shouldn't ... 21 hr silly rabbit 1
News Pennsylvania officials condemn Trump... Tue silly rabbit 3
News Pa. teacher collapses in class, dies; spa reall... Tue silly rabbit 1
News Morganelli asks Northampton County officials fo... (Jun '09) Tue Gatsby 32
See all Bethlehem Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bethlehem Forum Now

Bethlehem Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bethlehem Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
 

Bethlehem, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,482 • Total comments across all topics: 278,464,115

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC