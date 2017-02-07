Drunk partygoer hospitalized after po...

Drunk partygoer hospitalized after police raid bash at Lehigh frat

Lehigh University police last week raided a fraternity house party and called EMS to take a "highly intoxicated" partygoer to the hospital, court records show. Two fraternity brothers are now charged with recklessly endangering another person for allegedly failing to seek medical attention for the partygoer.

