Driver treated Bethlehem police SUVs like bumper cars, cops say

Monday Feb 13 Read more: NJ.com

What started as a minor two-car crash Saturday morning in Bethlehem, led to a high speed chase with an inebriated driver who left a handful of damaged Bethlehem police SUVs and other vehicles in his wake, authorities said. An officer shot at the tire of the Mazada sedan Colin Wentworth was driving, but ultimately, a Bethlehem police officer had to use his SUV to stop Wentworth's car on Lehigh Street in the city, police said.

