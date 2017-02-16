Driver treated Bethlehem police SUVs like bumper cars, cops say
What started as a minor two-car crash Saturday morning in Bethlehem, led to a high speed chase with an inebriated driver who left a handful of damaged Bethlehem police SUVs and other vehicles in his wake, authorities said. An officer shot at the tire of the Mazada sedan Colin Wentworth was driving, but ultimately, a Bethlehem police officer had to use his SUV to stop Wentworth's car on Lehigh Street in the city, police said.
