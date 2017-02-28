Dirty Heads, SOJA to headline paid-ticket concert at Levitt Pavilion SteetStacks
Reggae rock will take the stage at Levitt Pavilion SteelStacks in Bethlehem when the Dirty Heads and SOJA play the third of this summer's paid-ticket concerts, it was announced Tuesday. The bands, along with The Green, will perform 7:30 p.m. June 27 as part of the Yuengling Summer Concert Series.
