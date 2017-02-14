DAV fundraising winner

1 hr ago Read more: Times Observer

Past Pennsylvania State Commander Walt Simpson, left, of the Disabled American Veterans , congratulates John Krebs, of Bethlehem, the winner of a Lexus ES 300 car. The veterans of chapter 75 of Warren County have been selling chances for several months and winning tickets 0321 was drawn at the Darrin Freborough Memorial Outdoor Show held at the Warren Mall.

