Charges dropped in Tamaqua stabbing

Tamaqua Police withdrew the charges of attempted murder in the third degree and aggravated assault they filed against Gregorio Flores, 36, of 62B Hunter St., Tamaqua, after the man who accused him of stabbing him refused to testify. Flores was charged after a Jan. 21 incident, when Russell "R.J." Nelson contacted an officer, saying he had been stabbed by Flores as they were in the first block on Market Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times News.