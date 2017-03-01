Business park stench that sickened 31...

Business park stench that sickened 31 and routed 200 is a mystery

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Feb 27 Read more: NJ.com

Officials evacuated about 200 people and took 31 to hospitals after what authorities described as a "mystery odor" plagued four businesses and a day care center in a Northampton County business park. Hanover Township Manager John Finnigan said the initial call came in at 11:49 a.m Monday for what businesses reported was an indoor gas odor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bethlehem Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min USAsince1680 1,500,353
News Allentown's Americus Hotel racking up retail te... 10 hr silly rabbit 4
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 12 hr cpeter1313 313,397
News Allentown's Wok Box Fresh Asian Kitchen closed ... 15 hr silly rabbit 2
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) Wed Patriot AKA Bozo 8,032
News Should illegal immigrants get tuition breaks? (Apr '09) Wed MichaelNorcross 3,838
News Northampton County judge blasts recusal demand (Mar '09) Feb 28 silly rabbit 18
See all Bethlehem Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bethlehem Forum Now

Bethlehem Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bethlehem Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
 

Bethlehem, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,606 • Total comments across all topics: 279,266,296

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC