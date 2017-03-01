Business park stench that sickened 31 and routed 200 is a mystery
Officials evacuated about 200 people and took 31 to hospitals after what authorities described as a "mystery odor" plagued four businesses and a day care center in a Northampton County business park. Hanover Township Manager John Finnigan said the initial call came in at 11:49 a.m Monday for what businesses reported was an indoor gas odor.
