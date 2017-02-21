Burglary of popular Bethlehem market captured on video
Police are looking for a man who smashed a glass front door and crawled into a popular Bethlehem market this week to steal a cash register till while the market was closed. The unidentified man's actions were captured on the market's surveillance video system, and city police on Friday released the video on Facebook .
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
Bethlehem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|USAsince1680
|1,496,972
|Consumer Reports: Toyota ranked most reliable (Nov '08)
|1 hr
|Raj Chanani
|1,274
|A sample menu for Georgia prison inmates on Fri... (Jun '09)
|5 hr
|silly rabbit
|40
|Toomey a no-show at protesters' town hall in Al...
|7 hr
|silly rabbit
|1
|Tamaqua man charged in stabbing
|10 hr
|Fangs
|4
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|Tue
|ThomasA
|313,381
|Call Board auditions: Muhlenberg Summer Theatre...
|Mon
|silly rabbit
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bethlehem Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC