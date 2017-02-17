Bethlehem city council race features familiar faces
Councilman Eric Evans announced Sunday he is running for his third term on council while Councilman Bryan Callahan said Monday that he is seeking his second. Councilwoman Olga Negron-Dipini has said she plans to run again.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bethlehem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|5 min
|Joy
|1,495,908
|Shift in Acerra inquiry : The Morning Call Online (Mar '07)
|1 hr
|silly rabbit
|50
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|1 hr
|silly rabbit
|313,318
|ASPEN INN anyone work there aprox 1978-1980? (Sep '12)
|5 hr
|Surf66
|9
|Fitus T Bluster's Daughter Serially Bangs Lands... (Nov '12)
|Thu
|silly rabbit
|5
|Should illegal immigrants get tuition breaks? (Apr '09)
|Thu
|Exam questions1
|3,825
|Allentown's Americus Hotel racking up retail te...
|Feb 14
|silly rabbit
|2
Find what you want!
Search Bethlehem Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC