ArtsQuest's Southside Arts Festival to add national music acts,...

ArtsQuest's SouthSide Arts & Music Festival will undergo a major expansion this year, adding concerts by national artists including Rusted Root, Everyone Orchestra, Steve Forbert and Coco Montoya and incorporating South Side Bethlehem's shops, restaurants and arts venues, it was just announced. The festival, which runs for its third year April 28-29 to highlight south Bethlehem's arts district, features visual arts experiences, live music and family programming, is designed to encourage guests to visit the SouthSide's shops, restaurants and arts venues.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Morning Call.