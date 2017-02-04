Allentown man arrested in connection ...

Allentown man arrested in connection with Bethlehem shooting

An Allentown man was arrested Saturday in connection with a shooting on Cherokee Street in Bethlehem on Thursday, during which another man was shot at least three times and seriously injured. Tariq Dashon Page, 23, of North Ninth Street in Allentown was taken into custody after an investigation by the City of Bethlehem and Allentown police departments.

