2 Bethlehem men are missing. Have you seen them?
Police Chief Mark DiLuzio on Saturday confirmed the two missing person reports and said that officers scoured the city, including waterways, but have not found either man. Authorities ask that anyone with information contact the Bethlehem department at 610-865-7187 or your local law enforcement agency.
