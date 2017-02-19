19-year-old killed in Bethlehem shooting
Police Chief Mark DiLuzio said shots rang out at 1:43 a.m. at Fiot and Sioux streets. The teen was found lying on the ground about two blocks away from where shots were fired, he said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bethlehem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|21 min
|No Surprize
|1,491,109
|Emmaus teacher had 'sexual contact' with studen...
|16 hr
|silly rabbit
|1
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|Tue
|silly rabbit
|313,268
|Pawlowski pays to clean up corner office (Mar '06)
|Mon
|silly rabbit
|6
|agape flights of venice florida
|Mon
|silly rabbit
|2
|Man shot twice, perpetrator is sought in Allentown
|Mon
|silly rabbit
|1
|Hard times keep car repo man busy (Mar '09)
|Mon
|Doright
|56
Find what you want!
Search Bethlehem Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC