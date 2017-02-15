15 Lehigh Valley businesses cited for...

15 Lehigh Valley businesses cited for alleged liquor law violations

Pennsylvania State Police on Feb. 3, 2017, announced citations against 15 liquor-license holders in Lehigh and Northampton counties. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement on Friday identified 15 Lehigh Valley establishments that violated liquor codes.

