Vinyl revival in Bethlehem

Vinyl revival in Bethlehem

Next Story Prev Story
13 min ago Read more: The Morning Call

Amber McClearly, Brad Scott Smith, P.R. rep. and Shannon Cauble, manager, show off some vinyl records at Vixen Vinyl Records shop in south Bethlehem.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Morning Call.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bethlehem Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min Guest 1,473,454
News Allentown Authorities Investigating Fire That D... (Apr '07) 2 hr silly rabbit 3
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 2 hr silly rabbit 313,145
News Two big concerts at Allentown's PPL Center this... Fri silly rabbit 1
News Shot hits woman looking out window of... Fri silly rabbit 5
News Murder case dismissed against ex-wrestler 'Supe... Jan 4 silly rabbit 1
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) Jan 4 Patriot AKA Bozo 7,986
See all Bethlehem Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bethlehem Forum Now

Bethlehem Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bethlehem Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Gunman
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
 

Bethlehem, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,599 • Total comments across all topics: 277,701,676

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC