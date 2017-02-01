Trump order leaves foreign students 'feeling trapped and isolated'
For the last five years, Rozhin Hajian has enjoyed studying at Lehigh University in Bethlehem and being in the United States. The Iranian born doctoral student in mechanical engineering still can't believe that the leader of the country she has grown to love signed an executive order halting entry of immigrants, refugees, and others from seven Muslim-majority countries, including hers.
