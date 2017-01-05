Top Lehigh Valley weekend events incl...

Top Lehigh Valley weekend events include Bethlehem's First...

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 5 Read more: The Morning Call

Bring an unwanted Christmas present to Southside 313 Bar & Grille for First Friday to exchange for a less lousy gift, 5-7 p.m. Bring an unwanted Christmas present to Southside 313 Bar & Grille for First Friday to exchange for a less lousy gift, 5-7 p.m. 1 Turn in your unwanted Christmas gifts and exchange them for less lousy gifts 5-7 p.m. Friday at Southside 313 Bar in south Bethlehem. It's one of many music, art and other events in the neighborhood that are part of the first Friday of 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Morning Call.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bethlehem Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 6 min Cheech the Conser... 1,475,113
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 12 hr The Truth 313,164
News Mom accused in teen's dismemberment was child w... 22 hr silly rabbit 1
News A golden discovery: Philadelphia Butter Cake : ... (Mar '07) Mon silly rabbit 71
News Allentown Authorities Investigating Fire That D... (Apr '07) Jan 7 silly rabbit 3
News Two big concerts at Allentown's PPL Center this... Jan 6 silly rabbit 1
News Shot hits woman looking out window of... Jan 6 silly rabbit 5
See all Bethlehem Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bethlehem Forum Now

Bethlehem Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bethlehem Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
 

Bethlehem, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,979 • Total comments across all topics: 277,787,670

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC