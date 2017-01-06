Things to do in the Lehigh Valley this weekend
Follow the star to Bethlehem Sunday for El Dia de los Reyes - Three Kings Day - a cherished cultural and religious tradition in many Latin American countries. A free event presented by ArtsQuest will be 2-6 p.m. in the Musikfest Cafe at the ArtsQuest Center at SteelStacks in Bethlehem.
