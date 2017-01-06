Things to do in the Lehigh Valley thi...

Things to do in the Lehigh Valley this weekend

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Morning Call

Follow the star to Bethlehem Sunday for El Dia de los Reyes - Three Kings Day - a cherished cultural and religious tradition in many Latin American countries. A free event presented by ArtsQuest will be 2-6 p.m. in the Musikfest Cafe at the ArtsQuest Center at SteelStacks in Bethlehem.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Morning Call.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bethlehem Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min flack 1,472,299
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 2 hr cpeter1313 313,139
News Shot hits woman looking out window of... 6 hr silly rabbit 5
News Murder case dismissed against ex-wrestler 'Supe... Wed silly rabbit 1
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) Wed Patriot AKA Bozo 7,986
News Budget deal reached in Allentown after veto, la... Jan 1 silly rabbit 5
News Report on police officer was irresponsible (Jun '07) Jan 1 silly rabbit 53
See all Bethlehem Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bethlehem Forum Now

Bethlehem Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bethlehem Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Gunman
  5. Afghanistan
 

Bethlehem, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,024 • Total comments across all topics: 277,659,404

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC