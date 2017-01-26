These Be an Angel donors earn their wings
Generous readers of the The Morning Call continue to donate money and items to local nonprofits in the newspaper's 17th annual Be an Angel campaign. Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest Volunteer Services received People magazines from Lois Binder ; supplies for pediatric surgery packets from Jane Larson and Phyllis Shelhamer ; art supplies from Meg Leister ; and monetary donations from Nadenia Butko , Ruth and Sue Guth and at least 10 anonymous donors .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Morning Call.
Add your comments below
Bethlehem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|23 min
|OzRitz
|1,485,697
|Guilty plea by Allentown man in $3M...
|1 hr
|Steve Gratman
|10
|County official says she'll run for new judicia... (Mar '07)
|3 hr
|silly rabbit
|2
|REVIEW: Twenty One Pilots at Allentown's PPL Ce...
|Wed
|silly rabbit
|1
|A wild ride: The story of Lehigh Valley's small...
|Wed
|silly rabbit
|1
|Man Drops from Third Floor to Escape PA Fire
|Wed
|silly rabbit
|1
|Review: Iron Falcon Martial Arts (Dec '12)
|Tue
|Just want the tru...
|7
Find what you want!
Search Bethlehem Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC