These Be an Angel donors earn their wings

Generous readers of the The Morning Call continue to donate money and items to local nonprofits in the newspaper's 17th annual Be an Angel campaign. Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest Volunteer Services received People magazines from Lois Binder ; supplies for pediatric surgery packets from Jane Larson and Phyllis Shelhamer ; art supplies from Meg Leister ; and monetary donations from Nadenia Butko , Ruth and Sue Guth and at least 10 anonymous donors .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Morning Call.