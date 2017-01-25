Theater: 'The Explorer's Club' has premiere at Pennsylvania Playhouse
Phyllida Spotte-Hume confronts Lucius Freeway and Harry Percy in the Pennsylvania Playhouse production of 'The Explorer's Club,' opening Friday. Phyllida Spotte-Hume confronts Lucius Freeway and Harry Percy in the Pennsylvania Playhouse production of 'The Explorer's Club,' opening Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Morning Call.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bethlehem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|29 min
|Earl
|1,486,304
|Ex-Nurse Gets Six More Life Sentences (Mar '06)
|10 hr
|Phart Cart
|4
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|14 hr
|silly rabbit
|313,235
|Guilty plea by Allentown man in $3M...
|19 hr
|silly rabbit
|11
|Tamaqua man charged in stabbing
|20 hr
|ImTiredOf_It
|2
|County official says she'll run for new judicia... (Mar '07)
|Thu
|silly rabbit
|2
|REVIEW: Twenty One Pilots at Allentown's PPL Ce...
|Wed
|silly rabbit
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bethlehem Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC