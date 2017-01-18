Theater: '42nd Street' takes stage at...

Theater: '42nd Street' takes stage at Bethlehem's Zoellner Arts Center

A chorus girl from Allentown gets her big break in the quintessential backstage musical comedy classic "42nd Street," which comes to Zoellner Arts Center at Lehigh University on Tuesday. "42nd Street" is based on a novel by Bradford Ropes and Busby Berkeley's 1933 movie.

