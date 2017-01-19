The Box Tops to play in Bethlehem 50 years after 'The Letter'

When Alex Chilton, vocalist for 1960s blue-eyed soul hitmakers The Box Tops, died of a heart attack in 2010, the band's other members decided it was the end of the group. Chilton's growly voice on songs such as "The Letter," "Cry Like a Baby" and "Soul Deep" had so defined the band's sound that it seemed pointless to continue without him.

