The art of making bread: John Glagola uses organic ingredients from Pennsylvania farms
A ciabatta bread by artisanal bread maker John Glagola, owner and founder of the Wayfare Baker. Glagola was trained at the Culinary Institute of America and is the former pastry chef at Bolete.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Morning Call.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bethlehem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Cheech the Conser...
|1,484,482
|Review: Iron Falcon Martial Arts (Dec '12)
|40 min
|Just want the tru...
|7
|Guilty plea by Allentown man in $3M...
|2 hr
|silly rabbit
|7
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|21 hr
|ThomasA
|313,233
|'The Inaugural Address in History': a Saturday ...
|Jan 20
|silly rabbit
|1
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Jan 19
|truth
|7,994
|Two get probation in Pa. streetlight...
|Jan 17
|silly rabbit
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bethlehem Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC