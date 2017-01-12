St. Luke's nurse is charged with...

District Attorney Jim Martin announced Wednesday that John Spanogle, 30, of 1727 N. New St., Bethlehem, was charged with one count of indecent assault. On Dec. 14, 2016, Spanogle was working as a nurse in the Internal Radiology Department at St. Luke's University Hospital, 801 Ostrum St., Bethlehem, where the victim had a test performed.

