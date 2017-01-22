Sole Artisan Ales opening bar, brewery in renovated Easton spaces
Sole Bar + Bottle is expected to open in April at 101 Northampton St., near the Free Bridge. The under-construction space previously housed two storefronts, a hair salon and jewelry shop.
