Shooting victim says he was hit in Bethlehem, 5 guns recovered

A gunshot victim treated Monday at St. Luke's University Hospital told investigators he was shot on South Side Bethlehem , city police said. Earl Perkins, 26, of Irvington, New Jersey, was shot once in the lower left leg and told police it occurred somewhere around Yosko Park, East Fifth and Atlantic streets, according to a news release from Bethlehem police.

