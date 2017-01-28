Scene: Chamber's Candlelit Hour at Gov. Wolf Historical Society

Terry Degroot and Greater Bath Chamber President Mary Kositz of ESSA Bank and Trust at the Candlelit Cocktail Hour presented by the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce at the Governor Wolf Historical Society. Terry Degroot and Greater Bath Chamber President Mary Kositz of ESSA Bank and Trust at the Candlelit Cocktail Hour presented by the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce at the Governor Wolf Historical Society.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Morning Call.