Santana to headline opening night of Bethlehem's Musikfest

Carlos Santana , a pioneer of fusing rock and Latin American music who has won 10 Grammy Awards , will headline the opening night of Bethlehem's Musikfest , it was announced Wednesday. Tickets, at $59.50-$109.50,will go on sale to ArtsQuest members at 10 a.m. Jan. 17 and to the public at 10 a.m. Jan. 20 at www.musikfest.org and 610-332-3378.

