Santana having 'Supernatural' Musikfest ticket sales;...
Carlos Santana , the pioneer of fusing rock and Latin music who has won 10 Grammy Awards , is having "Supernatural' ticket sales for his concert headlining the opening night of Bethlehem's Musikfest . Tickets for Santana's 7 p.m. Aug. 4 show went on sale Friday morning, and by this morning had sold all but about 550 of the tickets for Musikfest's 6,584-capacity main Steel Stage.
