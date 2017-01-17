Restaurant review: Talavera Mexican C...

Restaurant review: Talavera Mexican Cuisine in Bethlehem

Next Story Prev Story
49 min ago Read more: The Morning Call

Enchiladas with mole plus a platter of guacamole at Talavera Mexican Cuisine on 81 W. Broad St. in Bethlehem. Fans of upscale Mexican food looking for options in Bethlehem need not despair over the loss of Cilantro Mexican Cuisine, the Broad Street eatery that closed last year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Morning Call.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bethlehem Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min OBAMANATION 1,479,154
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 1 hr John-K 313,194
News Pa. officials: Mom accused in adopted teen's ra... 8 hr silly rabbit 1
News Former WWE wrestler Jimmy 'Superfly' Snuka dead... 19 hr silly rabbit 2
"Shared" Driveway Rights? Sat PA Res 1
News Nitschmann parents shocked by principal's arrest (Feb '07) Sat silly rabbit 2
News Allentown Officers Hurt During Struggle With Su... (Feb '08) Sat silly rabbit 47
See all Bethlehem Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bethlehem Forum Now

Bethlehem Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bethlehem Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
 

Bethlehem, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,127 • Total comments across all topics: 277,992,429

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC