Restaurant review: Bolete delivers ne...

Restaurant review: Bolete delivers near-perfect fine dining experience

Next Story Prev Story
18 min ago Read more: The Morning Call

If the worst thing you can say about a restaurant is that the lighting was too dim for you to visually savor your delicious and beautifully prepared dinner, well then it's a near perfect spot to eat. That would be the case with Bolete, the nine-year-old Salisbury Township restaurant that in December, for the second time in three years, was named one of the 100 Best Restaurants in America based on reviews from users of the reservation website OpenTable.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Morning Call.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bethlehem Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min MindBlown 1,476,040
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 2 hr Popz7778 313,170
News Should Allentown have an official language? (May '06) 17 hr silly rabbit 4
News Mom accused in teen's dismemberment was child w... Mon silly rabbit 1
News A golden discovery: Philadelphia Butter Cake : ... (Mar '07) Jan 9 silly rabbit 71
News Allentown Authorities Investigating Fire That D... (Apr '07) Jan 7 silly rabbit 3
News Two big concerts at Allentown's PPL Center this... Jan 6 silly rabbit 1
See all Bethlehem Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bethlehem Forum Now

Bethlehem Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bethlehem Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Climate Change
  3. South Korea
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
 

Bethlehem, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,631 • Total comments across all topics: 277,830,776

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC