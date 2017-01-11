Restaurant review: Bolete delivers near-perfect fine dining experience
If the worst thing you can say about a restaurant is that the lighting was too dim for you to visually savor your delicious and beautifully prepared dinner, well then it's a near perfect spot to eat. That would be the case with Bolete, the nine-year-old Salisbury Township restaurant that in December, for the second time in three years, was named one of the 100 Best Restaurants in America based on reviews from users of the reservation website OpenTable.
