Religious bookstore robbery suspect is missing inmate, cops say

Jahcquez Vereen-Sappleton, right, is seen on surveillance inside Abundant Graces, 3348 Easton Ave., casing the business before it is robbed Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, by a man in camouflage, his face obscured, according to Bethlehem Township police. (Courtesy photos A suspect in the New Year's Eve robbery of a religious bookstore in Bethlehem Township has been identified as a Northampton County work release inmate who went missing Wednesday, police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.