Prosecutor can show related crimes in semen-squirting trial

Jurors in the trial of an Easton man accused of squirting his semen on a woman will hear about related incidents linked to the suspect. Often jurors are barred from learning about prior crimes at a trial because that information could unfairly prejudice them against the defendant, but in this case the crimes show a pattern of behavior on the part of Michael Kevin Morris, according to Northampton County Judge Emil Giordano.

