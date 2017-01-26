Prosecutor can show related crimes in...

Prosecutor can show related crimes in semen-squirting trial

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: NJ.com

Jurors in the trial of an Easton man accused of squirting his semen on a woman will hear about related incidents linked to the suspect. Often jurors are barred from learning about prior crimes at a trial because that information could unfairly prejudice them against the defendant, but in this case the crimes show a pattern of behavior on the part of Michael Kevin Morris, according to Northampton County Judge Emil Giordano.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bethlehem Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 4 min Thesimpletruth 1,485,482
News REVIEW: Twenty One Pilots at Allentown's PPL Ce... 20 hr silly rabbit 1
News A wild ride: The story of Lehigh Valley's small... Wed silly rabbit 1
News Man Drops from Third Floor to Escape PA Fire Wed silly rabbit 1
News Guilty plea by Allentown man in $3M... Tue Steve Gratman 8
Review: Iron Falcon Martial Arts (Dec '12) Tue Just want the tru... 7
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) Mon ThomasA 313,233
See all Bethlehem Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bethlehem Forum Now

Bethlehem Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bethlehem Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Bethlehem, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,570 • Total comments across all topics: 278,275,178

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC