No school tax means Bethlehem busines...

No school tax means Bethlehem businesses pocket $18.2M

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: NJ.com

Bethlehem Area School District officials say they don't want to just lobby against a proposal to ax school property taxes, they want to offer solutions. Tuesday night Superintendent Joseph Roy outlined ideas to give property tax relief to Pennsylvania homeowners without letting businesses off the hook.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bethlehem Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min sonicfilter 1,480,723
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 10 min Into The Night 7,993
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 14 hr Sammy Davis Junior 313,199
News Two get probation in Pa. streetlight... Tue silly rabbit 1
News Pawlowski pays to clean up corner office (Mar '06) Tue silly rabbit 5
News Pa. officials: Mom accused in adopted teen's ra... Tue silly rabbit 1
News Former WWE wrestler Jimmy 'Superfly' Snuka dead... Jan 16 silly rabbit 2
See all Bethlehem Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bethlehem Forum Now

Bethlehem Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bethlehem Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Bethlehem, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,891 • Total comments across all topics: 278,061,393

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC