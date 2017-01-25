Movies: See Valley actors in new DVD releases
New Blu-ray release of 'Sudden Fear' features Jack Palance as an actor who marries a rich playwright and then schemes with his girlfriend to knock her off and inherit her millions. New Blu-ray release of 'Sudden Fear' features Jack Palance as an actor who marries a rich playwright and then schemes with his girlfriend to knock her off and inherit her millions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Morning Call.
Add your comments below
Bethlehem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|Teaman
|1,485,593
|Guilty plea by Allentown man in $3M...
|2 hr
|silly rabbit
|9
|REVIEW: Twenty One Pilots at Allentown's PPL Ce...
|Wed
|silly rabbit
|1
|A wild ride: The story of Lehigh Valley's small...
|Wed
|silly rabbit
|1
|Man Drops from Third Floor to Escape PA Fire
|Wed
|silly rabbit
|1
|Review: Iron Falcon Martial Arts (Dec '12)
|Tue
|Just want the tru...
|7
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|Jan 23
|ThomasA
|313,233
Find what you want!
Search Bethlehem Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC