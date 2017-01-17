Medical marijuana growing, processing facility gains zoning approval from Covington Twp.
True Healthy Choice, a Dunmore-based company owned by local businessman Joseph J. Gentile Jr., plans to construct an enclosed, secure 25,000-square-foot facility along state Route 435, according to a news release put out by the company. The site could easily be expanded to 50,000 feet.
