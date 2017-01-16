Looser rules on beer sales to take ef...

Looser rules on beer sales to take effect in Pa.

Monday

Pennsylvania drinkers will get a new reason to celebrate on Tuesday, when looser regulations on beer retailers go into effect, letting them sell any quantity, including individual 32-ounce bottles, six-packs and growlers. Looser rules on beer sales to take effect in Pa.

