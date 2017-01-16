Looser rules on beer sales to take effect in Pa.
Pennsylvania drinkers will get a new reason to celebrate on Tuesday, when looser regulations on beer retailers go into effect, letting them sell any quantity, including individual 32-ounce bottles, six-packs and growlers. Looser rules on beer sales to take effect in Pa.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The York Daily Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bethlehem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|Aquarius-wy
|1,479,921
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|55 min
|Into The Night
|7,988
|Two get probation in Pa. streetlight...
|21 hr
|silly rabbit
|1
|Pawlowski pays to clean up corner office (Mar '06)
|Tue
|silly rabbit
|5
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|Tue
|Susanm
|313,195
|Pa. officials: Mom accused in adopted teen's ra...
|Tue
|silly rabbit
|1
|Former WWE wrestler Jimmy 'Superfly' Snuka dead...
|Mon
|silly rabbit
|2
Find what you want!
Search Bethlehem Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC